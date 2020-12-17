Actor Milind Soman who turned 55, last month spoke on the backlash he received for a particular post made on instagram. Soman shared a nude photo of him last November in celebration of his birthday. As soon as he posted the picture, the actor received mixed reactions, with many people getting angry.

While many people felt fine with the picture and only complimented the actor on his fitness, there were some who found it to be obscene and also filed an FIR against him.

Speaking on this to a news portal recently, Milind has said that he doesn’t see anything wrong in it. There might be so many pictures on Instagram like this. You just have to search for #Naked and I am sure at least 10 million pictures are going to pop up. It is only a matter of choice. If you search for it, you will see it. If you don’t do it, you will not see it.

Milind further added that he has done naked photoshoots earlier and he is okay with it. He said he has clicked such pictures for newspapers and magazines, so he doesn’t mind doing it again. If people do not want to follow me, then simply should not.

Milind Soman will be seen in the upcoming AltBalaji and ZEE5 show Paurashpur.