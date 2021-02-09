Meet Tiger Shroff's Leading Lady In Ganapath

The teaser shared by the action dynamo shows his mysterious co-star's back in a silhouette

The buzz around Pooja Entertainment and Good Co.'s, big-ticket blockbuster, 'Ganapath' is getting stronger by the minute.

The Vikas Bahl directorial which was announced a few months ago with great fanfare and the viral first look of Tiger Shroff is on the verge of choosing its leading lady. Tiger Shroff dropped a tantalising teaser on social media with a dialogue in his husky voice, "Hmm…Apun bhi wait kar raha hai ki kab mudegi", which took the fans and media by surprise. The teaser shows his leading lady's back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

Those waiting for the biggest action explosion of 2022, will know soon who will be setting the screen on fire with her magnetism opposite Tiger. Rumours are that Tiger's co-star is already training hard to pull off sensational action sequences.

The countdown has truly begun for the big reveal!

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Good Co. A Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production 'Ganapath'. Directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Set to release in 2022.