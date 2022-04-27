Meet These Multifaceted Celebs Who Are Also Successful Entrepreneurs

Success begets success and many celebrities exemplify this by diversifying their brand power into multiple creative arenas. Here are a few examples of stars who have followed their heart to invest in ideas, businesses, and brands that resonate with them.

Anushka Sharma: This erstwhile model made an instant splash on the big screen with her debut in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in 2008 and is today, not just a successful actor but also the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Filmz, has her own line of clothing for women, named 'Nush', and has penned one of the most unusual success stories in the industry by fearlessly backing clutter-breaking films like NH-10 and the acclaimed web series, 'Pataal Lok.' She also speaks up for animal rights and is a fierce advocate for gender rights.

Suniel Shetty: Suniel Shetty inherited the passion for entrepreneurship from his father who ran a successful Udupi restaurant business. Even working in over 100 films after making his debut in 1992's action drama 'Balwaan,' has not quenched his love for initiating new ventures. In 2019, Suniel invested in Pune-based online health and fitness start-up Fitter and he also runs the production company, Popcorn Entertainment apart from owning Mischief, a boutique chain spread across Mumbai. He has also ventured into luxury real estate projects with his brand S2 Realty.

Dia Mirza: Dia Mirza's story is one of constant evolution. The teen beauty queen who won Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000, is now an acclaimed actor, producer, climate champion, and entrepreneur. Passionate about the environment, she is also the UN Environment Programme's Goodwill Ambassador for India and the UN Secretary-General's advocate of Sustainable Development Goals. She co-founded a production house, Born Free Entertainment in 2011 and in 2019, launched her own production company 'One India Stories.' Apart from diligently using her platform to advocate for nature, she has now gone one step ahead by investing in the eco-friendly, D2C (direct-to-consumer) home, kitchen, and personal care brand, Beco﻿ , and the startup Shumee which only makes sustainable, wooden toys. Knowing Dia, there are a lot of other ideas up her sleeve and many more horizons to conquer.

John Abaraham: Known as one of the sharpest business minds in the Hindi film industry, John Abraham is not just a pretty face but also has an MBA degree from MET Institute of Management, Mumbai. He is known to invest judiciously in real estate and is also the owner of two successful sports teams including Jaipur Pink Panthers (Kabaddi) and Chennaiyin FC (football). He also launched J A Entertainment in 2008 which has successfully produced films like the National Award-winning 'Vicky Donor' and the acclaimed political thriller 'Madras Café'.