Meet The Richest Bollywood Celebrities

Bollywood is the richest movie-making industry in India. Not only movie budgets, many Indian Bollywood celebrities have large net worth, but some are far more wealthy and powerful than others. In this article, we'll look at the wealthiest Indian celebrities.

According to Forbes' annual lists, the stars at the top of the 'richest Bollywood celebrity' list are as follows.

Salman khan

With an estimated net worth of 250 crores, he is the richest Indian celebrity. For the fourth time in a row, Bollywood has produced India's wealthiest star. Salman Khan is a prolific actor who has appeared in a variety of films with a number of well-known actors.

Akshay Kumar

According to Forbes magazine, he is India's third-richest Indian celebrity with an income of Rs 186 crore. He also supports charity, including a nursing home and other initiatives that create a positive difference in people's lives.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was included in Forbes' annual list, with a net worth of 113 crores. She is one of the country's highest-paid actresses. Her acting in films created a chance to showcase her talent on various platforms.

Aamir Khan

With a net worth of more than Rs. 97 crores, Aamir Khan is once again one of India's richest movie stars. Apart from his on-screen presence, he is compensated financially in other lucrative business ventures.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the country. Big B has a long experience in the film industry and has worked in a variety of films. Over the course of his acting career, he has amassed a sizable net worth, making him not only one of the richest people in Bollywood, but also in the film industry as a whole.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh makes it to the Richie rich list with an estimated worth of Rs 84.67 crores.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who has a net worth of about 69 crores, is also included on the list. Because of his production company, he is currently wealthier than any other entrepreneur celebrity.