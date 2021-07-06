Meet Bollywood's Richest Singers 

Music is one of the best ways to soothe our souls. The voice of the singers rings the bells of our hearts, they make us sing along, they make our long drives become fun and whatnot. But some of us definitely have wondered at least once in our life as to how much they charge per song? Here are some of the rich Bollywood singers and how much they earn from singing a song.

Shreya Ghoshal-Rs 18-20 lakh per song

Guru Randhawa- Rs 10-12 Lakhs per song

Neha Kakkar- Rs 8 Lakh per song

Badshah- Rs 11 Lakh per song

Sunidhi Chauhan- Rs 9 Lakh per song

Sonu Nigam- Rs 10 lakh per song

Arijit Singh- Rs 13 Lakh per song

Kanika Kapoor- Net Worth - 2 Million Dollars

Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik- Networth Rs 95 lakhs