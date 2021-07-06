Meet Bollywood's Richest Singers
Jul 06, 2021, 13:35 IST
Music is one of the best ways to soothe our souls. The voice of the singers rings the bells of our hearts, they make us sing along, they make our long drives become fun and whatnot. But some of us definitely have wondered at least once in our life as to how much they charge per song? Here are some of the rich Bollywood singers and how much they earn from singing a song.
Shreya Ghoshal-Rs 18-20 lakh per song
Guru Randhawa- Rs 10-12 Lakhs per song
Neha Kakkar- Rs 8 Lakh per song
Badshah- Rs 11 Lakh per song
Sunidhi Chauhan- Rs 9 Lakh per song
Sonu Nigam- Rs 10 lakh per song
Arijit Singh- Rs 13 Lakh per song
Kanika Kapoor- Net Worth - 2 Million Dollars
Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik- Networth Rs 95 lakhs
Related news
More from section
Advertisement