MUMBAI: Director Sajid Khan who is a "Me Too" accused finds himself facing the same allegations again. Indian model and actor Paulaa has accused him of sexual harassment when she was 17. She accused him of speaking "dirty" and asking her to strip in front of him to get a role in his film Housefull.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor shared her ordeal, saying that she did not dare to speak as she wanted to earn for her family, but now chose to speak out. She captioned the post saying, “Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak!”

Her post read, “When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don’t have my parents with me. I’m earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 (sic).”

Paula concluded, “God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for any pity party. It’s just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it’s high time no? These Bastards should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop!! But the wrong I did was not to speak about it!”

When the 'Me Too' movement started gaining impetus in India, in 2018, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by three women actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and a journalist.

The makers of Housefull 4 then decided to drop his name as a director as he stepped down after the allegations.