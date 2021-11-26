Mayur Mehta to Star in Web Series Titled Talli Jodi

Actor Mayur Mehta who is gearing up for his latest released movie Nobel Peace on Jio Cinema now has another reason for celebration as he is all set to join the cast of Primeflix upcoming web show titled Talli Joddi opposite Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni.

He is playing a Punjabi character for the first time. This character is very loud and angry but inside is very emotional too and loves his Preeto (GF) very much and wants to take her to Canada.

Talli Jodi which will be directed by Rrahul Mevawala. Other actors who will be seen with Mayur Mehta are Prince Rodde, Bhumika Sharma, Nilu Kohli, Mithilesh Chaturvedi, Nimai Bali, Raunaq Bhinder and Pippa Hughes.

Mayur Mehta Said, “Yes you heard right Primeflix is all set to come up with a Romance comedy web series. This is the first Time I’m playing a Punjabi Character opposite the very beautiful and talented actor Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni. Thank you to my director Rrahul Mevawala for considering me for this role”.