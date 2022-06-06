Maharashtra Home Ministry Ups Security Cover of Salim Khan After Death Threat

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan have received a threat letter, following which an FIR was filed by Mumbai Police. According to the reports, on early Sunday morning, Salim Khan found a letter on the bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM. Police say that an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday. After the threat letters, Salman Khan's security beefed up.

Salman Khan is an Indian actor, film producer, and television personality who works in Hindi films. In a career of more than 30 years, he acted in various films and won many awards, including two National Film Awards as a film producer, and two Filmfare Awards for acting. He is one of the most commercially successful actors in Indian cinema. Forbes included him in their 2015 list of Top-Paid 100 Celebrity Entertainers in the world. He is also known as the host of the reality show, Bigg Boss since 2010.

Salman Khan is the son of screenwriter Salim Khan. He stepped into the film industry with the movie, Biwi To Aisi after which he acted in many films. In addition to his acting career, he also promotes humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation. Salman Khan is one of the actors who enjoy an incredible fan following.

