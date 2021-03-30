Madhavan's All is Well Tweet After COVID Trace Evokes Hilarious Memes

Actor R Madhavan recently diagnosed with Covid-19. This news comes a few days after actor Aamir Khan’s announcement of being tested positive. Madhavan decided to share his diagnoses news, creatively. The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Madhavan shared a picture of himself and Aamir Khan and with a reference to the movie, 3 Idiots said that “Virus” finally caught up. “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well,” read the actor’s post.

The hit 2009 film, 3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In the film Madhavan played the role of Farhan, Aamir was Rancho and Sharman Joshi played Raju. Boman Irani was seen playing the role of Viru Sahastrabuddhi (Virus), an antagonist. This is Madhavan’s hilarious way of saying that “Virus” finally caught up to Farhan and Rancho but hopefully Raju doesn’t join the club.

Reacting to Madhavan’s post, actor Sharman Joshi said, “I hope not to join this club. By the way, Maddy, very well written. This is really funny.” Madhavan replied to Joshi’s comment and said, “Ha ha ha yes bro. You stay safe and healthy.”

Along with Madhavan, a few days ago even Aamir Khan’s announcement regarding COVID diagnosis was made. A statement read, “Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

