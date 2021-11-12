Look What Happened To Aryan Khan After Spending Time In Jail

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau was released on bail. According to the reports, Aryan Khan was 'traumatized' by the entire incident. It is said that Aryan Khan who previously used to enjoy a lot has now reportedly become very reserved and is spending his time in his room only.

A close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's family said that Aryan Khan has no interest in meeting his friends as well. Earlier, news broke out stating that Shah Rukh and Gauri were also not willing to meet the media persons.

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan didn't celebrate his birthday and the entire family is supporting Aryan Khan. According to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan and the family will head to Alibaug to spend some quality time together.

Another interesting news is that before Shah Rukh resumed work on his upcoming movies, he wanted a reliable bodyguard for Aryan. It is said that SRK has decided to let Ravi Singh be with Aryan. Aryan Khan is supposed to visit the NCB office every Friday, so SRK felt that there should be one trustworthy person with his son.

