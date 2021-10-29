Look How Netizens Reacted to Aryan Khan's Bail

Oct 29, 2021, 09:28 IST
Twitter users react to the news that Aryan Khan has been granted bail.

Aryan Khan's Bail: Aryan Khan has been granted bail in connection with the suspected cruise ship cocaine case by the Bombay High Court. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, his pals and co-accused in the case, were also granted bail by Justice NW Sambre.

After hearings with Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi representing Aryan Khan and ASG Anil Singh for the Narcotics Control Bureau, bail was granted. Senior Advocate Amit Desai for Arbaaz Merchant and Advocate Kashiff Ali for Munmun Dhamecha was also heard by the Bench.

The trio was apprehended by the NCB on October 3 during a raid the day before at the international cruise port. They had gone to the High Court after the Special NDPS Court had denied them bail on October 20.

Judge VV Patil of the special NDPS Court had denied their bail applications, indicating that prima facie evidence of conspiracy and illicit narcotics trafficking had been established. The Special Judge had noted that the accused Aryan Khan's WhatsApp discussions appear to show that he is habitually involved in illegal drug operations for narcotic drugs.

6 grammes of charas were allegedly found in Arbaaz Merchant's shoes and 5 grammes in Munmun Dhamecha's room. There were no recoveries from Aryan Khan. Khan and Dhamecha, on the other hand, have been charged with conscious possession by the NCB.

Following The Release Of The Star Kid, Twitter Users Had The Following Reactions:











 

