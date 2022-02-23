Lara Dutta Wins Best Actress in supporting role for Bellbottom

Lara Dutta receives Best Actress in Supporting Role for playing late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Pooja Entertainments's "Bellbottom" at a prestigious ceremony of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 held last night, Sunday, February 20. It was a star-studded evening graced by several personalities from the Indian Film Fraternity.

Actor Akshay Kumar, Producer Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh took social media to congratulate the actress for the achievement.

Here’s what the Bellbottom team said on the social platforms;

Deepshika Deshmukh

Congratulations soo well deserved noone could have played Mrs Gandhi better 💕💕💕 need to celebrate sooon 🤗 @LaraDutta https://t.co/3oXUnAPiq4 — Deepshikha DDeshmukh (@honeybhagnani) February 20, 2022

Jacky Bhagnani

Congratulationss @LaraDutta. This is amazing, so so so well deserved! Kudos to you for your impeccable performance. Noone could have played this character better than you. 👏🏻 🙌🏻

Lets celebrate this soooooon! 🤗@Dpiff_official https://t.co/FTMNsrSbqK — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) February 21, 2022

Akshay Kumar

Congratulations Lara , much deserved. Very happy for you 🙌🏻 Hugs. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2022

Lara Dutta thanked the makers of Bellbottom,director Ranjit Tewari for giving her the role of Late PM Indira Gandhi. She says, "Always grateful for the opportunities the film industry gives me! Thrilled to win the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film award for Bellbottom. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar, Pooja Entertainment, Producer Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Director Ranjit M Tewari, for the opportunity to play Mrs. Gandhi on screen! And this wouldn’t be possible without Vikram Gaikwad and his amazing team of makeup and prosthetics artists. And for my fam- my greatest strength!"