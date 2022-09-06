A few days ago, business tycoon and IPL founder Lalit Modi stunned all and sundry by sharing a few pictures of himself with Sushmita Sen. He confirmed that he was dating Sushmita Sen. Lalit Modi publicly declared his relationship with Sushmita Sen and wrote, "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47" on his Instagram account with a photo. He also updated his Instagram profile photo and bio.

Here is what he wrote on his Twitter after confirming his relationship with Sushmita Sen.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Now, one more piece of news that is doing all the rounds on social media is the breakup of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen. However, there is no official information regarding this. Recently, Lalit Modi changed his display picture and Instagram bio, which gave rise to all these rumours.

On Monday, Lalit Modi changed his Instagram DP and bio once again. His new bio reads, "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - Moon." He also changed his Instagram DP to a solo picture. Lalit Modi didn't write anything about Sushmita Sen.

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen was recently spotted with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita and Rohman are still friendly and looks like they are going to be BFFs even though they announced their split last year. A video of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl went viral and netizens asked where Lalit Modi is in the comment section.

