Laal Singh Chaddha Review Gets Thumbs Up From International Film Critics

The US Premieres of Aamir Khan's much awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha were held last night and the film has received a lot of global love from international critics while #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha continues to trend back home. How has been the review for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh been abroad? Let's check out...

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a remake of the Oscar winning Hollywood movie Forrest Grump. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. The original starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Laal Singh Chaddha Review:

International critics have hailed Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha as top-notch with a few even calling it better than the English original. Fred Topel from United Press International stated that the Aamir Khan movie is faithful to Forrest Grump.

Proma Khosla of Indie Wire stated that the director had done a commendable job of making the film palatable to the Indian audience.

Carlos Aguilar from Wrap however, stated, "Aamir Khan's interpretation of Tom Hank character borders on parody.' He went on to add, "The exaggerated facial expressions and laughter read as disparagingly theatrical, even if that’s not their intent."

Laal Singh Chaddha releases in theatres worldwide on August 11.