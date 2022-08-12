Laal Singh Chaddha IMDB Rating Worst For Any Hindi Movie

Aamir Khan's much awaited Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit, Forrest Grump titled Laal Singh Chaddha released worldwide in theatres. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh among others. Unfortunately for Aamir, the movie got lukewarm response from the audience in theatres.

Directed by Advait Chandan and the Hindi adaptation written by Atul Kulkarni, the film has received worst review for any HNindi movie on the IMDB website. As per IMDB user rating, Laal Singh Chaddha has been rated 4.2 on a scale of 10, which is nothing to cheer about.

The makers did extensive promotions across the country before the movie released in theatres. The Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend on social media did not help the movie either. Laal Singh Chaddha first day collection too is not impressive as per trade analysts. Now, it remains to be seen if the movie's collections will pick up over the weekend.




