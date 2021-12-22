Kumar Sanu Makes His Instagram Reel Debut With Saawariya, Daughter Shannon Joins In

The King of Melody in Bollywood and eminent playback singer, Kumar Sanu surprises his fans around the world with his first Instagram reel. He is seen dancing to the tunes of Saawariya along with his daughter, Shannon, who is also a singer. With the reel, he celebrates one million Instagram reels of Saawariya, produced by Sony Music India. While Shannon is seen enjoying her performance on the song, Sanu soon follows her to show off his moves. This reel too has gone viral!

Saawariya is sung by Aastha Gill and Kumar Sanu. The legendary singer also makes a cameo in the music video that features actor Arjun Bijlani opposite Aastha. The song has received much love from audiences and continues to be a favorite for the festive & wedding season. Lyrics by Dilwala and composed by Hiten, the fun track will definitely make you groove.

Talking about the success of the song and his reel, Kumar Sanu says, “I am mesmerized by the overwhelming response on Saawariya. Aastha is a very talented singer and it’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sony Music India. Thank you for all the love! One million reels on the song is huge and to celebrate, I have put up my first ever reel on Saawariya. Hope the audiences continue to shower their love on our song.”

Watch the reel here: