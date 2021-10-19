KRK's Sensational Remarks On Aryan Khan Case

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: We all know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug-related case and is currently in Arthur Road prison. We have seen many celebs from Bollywood extending their support to Shah Rukh and his family during these hard times. Some of them are also visiting Mannat and few other celebs are sharing their opinions through social media.

Kamaal R Khan today tweeted that, "Aryan khan's case has proved that Bollywood is not a family. Every Bollywood Wala does everything according to his own profit and loss. Actually, they hate each other. One doesn’t want to see another successful and happy. Fair enough!"

A few days ago, he tweeted, "If Bollywood is a family then all Bollywood Wala should have supported #AryanKhan. But no big star except Hrithik is speaking. Ajay, Akki, Varun, Shahid, Juhi, Javed Akhtar, Farhan, Twinkle, Kajol almost everyone is silent. Because nobody is friend or enemy in this Bollywood."

He also sang praises for Kangana Ranaut who expressed her opinion on Aryan Khan’s arrest. KRK wrote, “Kangana Ranaut is better than 98% Bollywood people. At least, she speaks, whatever she feels. She criticized #AryanKhan! Fair enough! At least Woh Boli Toh Sahi, favour main Boli, Ya against Boli, Lekin Boli! Chuppi Toh Nahi Saadhi (But atleast she spoke, be it in favour or against, she spoke and was not silent).”