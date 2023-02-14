KRK Hints That Kiara Advani Is Pregnant?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhorta tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The newlywed couple also hosted a reception in Mumbai for their family members, friends, and colleagues. Several Bollywood celebs attended the reception party in Mumbai.

Film critic KRK has made some statements about Bollywood. In the process, he hinted that Kiara is pregnant.

The controversial critic put out a tweet that goes like this: "Bollywood’s new trend is that first get pregnant and then get married. According to sources, Bollywood Ki recently Huyee Marriage Ka Bhi Yahi Formula Hai. Accha Hai". Here's the tweet posted by him:

Bollywood’s new trend is, that first get pregnant and then get married. According to sources, Bollywood Ki recently Huyee Marriage Ka Bhi Yahi Formula Hai. Accha Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 12, 2023

Is KRK talking about Kiara and Sidharth's sudden wedding? Earlier, the same thing happened with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. They announced about their pregnancy soon after the wedding.

There is no official confirmation that Kiara and Sidharth are following in the footsteps of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir. The newlywed couple is yet to break the silence about the pregnancy rumors.