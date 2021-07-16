Kriti Sanon's Param Sundari From Mimi to Top Indian Music Charts!

Lovers of snappy Bollywood songs and those who simply love to hit the dance floor are in for a treat as Param Sundari, the title track from Mimi, dropped today. Featuring the scintillating and sensational Kriti Sanon, the peppy Param Sundari is set to top the Indian music charts owing to its captivating beats and memorable tunes. Setting the stage on fire, Kriti Sanon will be seen leading this track with her killer dance moves. Known for its historical landmarks and heritage sites, Param Sundari is shot in Jaisalmer, with a grand set up of glitz and glam comprising of over 100 dancers. With the track being spectacular in both its audio and visual appeal, it’s safe to safe to say that Param Sundari will soon rank as one of the big budget title tracks of 2021.

Produced by Sony Music, Param Sundari features unforgettable lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and mesmerizing vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. Weaving together the song’s upbeat tune with brilliant vocals, the song is composed by the legendary music composer A.R Rahman. In addition to Param Sundari, Mimi also features six other hip and happening songs, namely Yaane Yaane, HuTuTu, Rihaayi De that are sure to leave listeners grooving to the beat all day long.

Elaborating on the musical composition of the song, A.R Rahman said, "Param Sundari is a reflection of the lead character Mimi’s dreams. We wanted something catchy and desi which could capture the simplicity of life in small towns and the love that ties all people together. I think we found the right balance with this track. Enjoy Param Sundari!"

Speaking about her experience, Kriti Sanon said, “Param Sundari is a very catchy number and quite different from the songs that I have done previously. It was truly a delight to work on this number as there was so much to learn right from the rehearsals to costumes. What really helped me get the grasp of the song in quick time were its catchy and memorable lyrics. This song holds a special place in my heart and I do hope our audience enjoys this as much as I did working on it.”

Speaking about Param Sundari, Pankaj Tripathi said, “It is remarkable how Param Sundari knits together ethnic tunes and sounds, bedazzled with terms that authentically represent small town and cities of the nation. Filled with words of adoration, Param Sundari is a song that aims to truly appreciate old time romance and celebrates the joy of being in love.”

Elaborating on the launch of Param Sundari, Sanujeet Bhujabal, Senior Director at Sony Music said, “Sony Music India endeavors to cater to a discerning audience with compelling tunes that truly reflect the diverse fabric of our culture. Composed and written by music maestros – A.R. Rahman and Amitabh Bhattacharya, Param Sundari is a song that celebrates the underlying emotion of love and encourages listeners to express the same towards their dear ones. It’s a song that’s going to get everyone tapping their feet, only for them to start outrightly dancing to it just moments later.”

Mimi’s entire album is now available to listeners across all streaming platforms.