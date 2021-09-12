Kriti Sanon’s New Car Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600: Check Price, Features

After the film Mimi’s success, actress Kriti Sanon gifted herself a new car. Yes, She is now the owner of Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 car. Mimi not only proved to be a game-changer for Kriti but also took her to the top league of actresses in Bollywood by giving her a chance to act in 'Adipurush' with Pan India star Prabhas.

According to the sources, the success of Mimi has dragged Kriti into a happy zone and wanted to treat herself with a brand new car. The film industry has seen a new version of Kriti in the film. Her hard work in the industry was paid off and considering Kriti as one of the top actresses of the industry.

Coming to her car, it costs nearly Rs. 2 crores in India. GLS 600 is the first SUV that was launched by the Mercedes Benz in the Maybach range. It is propelled by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 550bhp between 6,000-6,500rpm and 730Nm of torque between 2,500-4,500rpm.

Besides this, the Maybach GLS 600 has safety features like eight airbags, TPMS, Mercedes Pre-Safe, parking package with a 360-degree camera, Electronic Traction System 4ETS, Downhill Speed Regulation (DSR), car wash mode, attention assist, retractable running boards, an emergency call system, active distance assist, active lane-keeping assist, active blind spot assist, active brake assist, and active steering assist.

Talking about her films, Kriti Sanon is presently working in Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do. Besides this, reports claim that she will be announcing few more projects before the year-end.