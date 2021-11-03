Kriti Sanon to Celebrate Diwali in her New Luxury Abode?

The young actor has bought a home in Atlantis, a state-of-the-art residential property developed by producer Anand Pandit

Veteran producer Anand Pandit is known to be the answer to the real estate prayers of both first time buyers and seasoned investors in Bollywood. His company Lotus Developers is known to have provided sprawling dream homes to the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Anand L Rai and counting. His property Atlantis is one of the most sought after destinations in Mumbai and sources tell us that Kriti Sanon has finally made a big real estate move by buying an apartment here. The property is known to have world-class amenities and specifications usually found in exclusive condominiums abroad.

Our sources also tell us that Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone and Anand L Rai along with many other celebrities already own properties in Atlantis. Pandit has also provided premium office spaces to the likes of Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan among many others.

