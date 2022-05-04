Bollywood Producer, Karan Johar bids goodbye to Koffee with Karan. Kjos Koffee with Karan first aired on Star World India in November 2004. Ever since then, it has been able to pull in the biggest names like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Ruk Khan, et al., from the Indian film industry.

The show has been in the spotlight for over 6 seasons for its quirky game segments like Rapid Fire and Koffee quiz. Karan Johar was presented with the best anchor award by the Indian Television Academy awards in 2007.

Karan took to Twitter on May 4th, saying, “Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning…”

The producer is busy with a couple of big-budget films like Liger, Brahmastra, Yodha, and Dostana-2 up his sleeve.