Kiss Day Special: Top 10 Kisses In Bollywood Movies, Check Best Liplock Scenes

February 13 marks the 6th day of celebration in the Valentines Week. A full week of celebration and love comes to end with Valentine’s Day on 14th February. A kiss is an expression of love, an indication of one’s affection.

Over the years, the definition of romance has changed in Bollywood. Romantic films have been a part of Hindi cinema. Many people still associate their love and romance with older 80s films. People wish for a union as good as Raj and Simran. But as the genre of romantic films takes a turn, so does the scenes in the films.

Nowadays the directors are not afraid to showcase a romantic scene with a steamy scene between the actors. Even the actors have shared on-screen kisses when a romantic scene calls for it. Kamal Haasan and Rani Mukerji’s kiss in Hey Ram to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a kiss scene in Bollywood movies are remembered by fans long after the movie release.

The chemistry between the actors and the timing of the kiss in the film, all makes the scene very special and something that even the fans appreciate. When the chemistry between the actors is amazing and the scene has been placed at the right moment, it just adds magic to the film.

Here are 5 kisses in Bollywood films that fans still remember

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - Ram Leela

2. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

3. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor - Jab we Met

4. Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta - Aashiq Banaya Aapne

5. Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri - Rockstar

6. Bipasha Basu and John Abraham - Jism

7. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone - Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani

8. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon - Raabta

9. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt - Badrinath Ki Dulhania

10. Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

There are many other romantic scenes that really elevated the film and left the audiences in awe with the actors’ chemistry. But this kiss day, we remember these top 10 scenes.