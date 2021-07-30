Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra experience dawn of love in Romantic Track Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah 

Adding to the list of evergreen romantic songs, Shershaah drops its title track Raataan Lambiyan, featuring the beautiful Kiara Advani and dashing Sidharth Malhotra. This romantic number is all set to top the Indian music charts owing to its soul-touching lyrics that speak about a love that is beginning to blossom and it being set in the 90s giving one the feel of an old-school romance. Based on the life of PVC Captain Vikram Batra (being played by Sidharth Malhotra), the song sees the actor and Kiara Advani (who plays his then girlfriend Dimple Cheema) enact a love story that is assured to leave butterflies in one’s stomach.

Produced by Sony Music, Raataan Lambiyan features soulful lyrics and a soothing composition by Tanishk Bagchi along with mesmerizing vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. With the track being spectacular in both in its audio and visual appeal, it surely will bring back the magical feeling of love to listeners.

Elaborating on the musical composition of the song, Tanishk Bagchi said, “Raataan Lambiyan speaks of the innocence of first love. How, over time, love remains precious and forever meaningful. The song seeks to bring back the nostalgia of first love, making the song even more relatable to the listener.’’

Speaking about his experience, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Raataan Lambiyan is a heart-warming song that not only explains the feeling of being in love but also wonderfully expresses what one experiences while being in it. The song is set around two individuals, falling in love with each other and cherishing the smallest of moments that life is offering them. ‘’

Speaking about Raataan Lambiyan, Kiara Advani said, “Shooting for Raataan Lambiyan is like a trip down memory lane. Anyone who has fallen in love will instantly connect to the song. Raataan Lambiyan accurately depicts the initial process of catching feelings for one another and going to great lengths to bring smile on your lover’s face.’’

Speaking about the song, Jubin Nautiyal, said “The song gives a certain sense of longing towards one’s partner. It is a melody that seeks to encourage one to confess their feelings to the person they love. Soothing tunes weaved together with heart felt lyrics, Raataan Lambiyan is rooted in the golden days of sweet love stories depicting the sincerity of relationships. It’s a track that is sure to capture the hearts of listeners and be remembered years down the line.”

Speaking about the song, Asees Kaur said, “The first time I read the lyrics of the song, they instantly touched my heart and have stayed with me ever since. Raataan Lambiyan isn't just a song, it's a feeling that everyone has experienced at some point of time in their life. It is an ode to lovers across generations. I am sure the audience will enjoy this song as much I did while singing it.’’

Raataan Lambiyan is available for listeners on all streaming platforms.

Watch Raataan Lambiyan here- Link:https://bit.ly/RaataanLambiyan