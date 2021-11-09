Katrina-Vicky Love Nest Ready And The Apartment Rent is Astronomic

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in December has been the talk of the town. Their fans have been waiting impatiently for the two to confirm their relationship and make it official but they have both opted to remain silent.

Neither of them has shared anything regarding their wedding or their plans after that. But speculations are everywhere and the latest buzz confirms that their Roka ceremony was done a few days ago. As per the reports, the Roka took place at Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan’s home who is close friends with Katrina. It was an intimate ceremony with just close family and friends.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Getting Engaged, Is Katrina The Girl?

The recent news regarding the couple is that they have finally rented a paradise for themselves since they hope to move into an apartment following their wedding. They will be in the same building as another popular couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Vicky is paying a colossal sum of rent for this residence. "Vicky has taken a flat in Juhu's Rajmahal, an ultra-luxury building, for a term of 60 months, that is 5 years," Varun Singh, the head of a real-estate web informed. In July 2021, he rented the apartment on the eighth level.

He paid a security deposit of around Rs 1.75 crore, and the rent for the first 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. It is Rs 8.40 lakh per month for the next 12 months, and Vicky Kaushal will pay Rs 8.82 lakh per month for the remaining 12 months."