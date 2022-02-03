Katrina Meeting Salman Khan First Time After Marriage

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be meeting for the first time after the latter’s marriage. The duo has been working on their upcoming project, Tiger 3 and the shoot for it is set to resume soon in Mumbai. This will be the first time they meet after Katrina’s marriage.

The Bang Bang star recently had to travel due to a family emergency. The shoot for Tiger 3 and few other films took a halt due to the increasing Covid third wave scare in the country. Until the wave settles down, the movie shoots will have to take place very carefully. Even the shoot for Tiger 3 will start after a few days.

Katrina and Salman are going to meet in Delhi for the shoot. A large portion of the film is set to be shot there. The production team has taken all the precautions and will follow strict Covid19 regulations. YRF will take care of everything and will ensure that the shooting goes well even in such a time.

Salman Khan recently wrapped up the shoot for Bigg Boss 15 as the Finale aired on January 30. Similarly Katrina had travelled out due to a family emergency.