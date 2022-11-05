Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth OTT Release Date

Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film Phone Booth was released in theatres on November 4, 2022. The opening day collections of the film are said to be more than Rs 2 Cr.

The box office numbers are disappointing, it goes without saying.

The film is barely surviving at the box office. It may perform a bit better during the weekend but, for all practical purposes, Phone Booth is a washout.

We bring the news that the film's digital rights have been acquired by Prime Video. If you are waiting to watch Phone Booth, then you must wait for 90 days or the end of its theatrical run.

The film's digital release totally depends on the box office response.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.