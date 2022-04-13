People on social media have started discussing whether Katrina Kaif is pregnant or not. What made them bring this topic for discussion? Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal last year was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing peach-coloured lost kurta, with a matching dupatta and pants. This look gave them fodder to start guessing games on the internet.

After several videos of Kaif’s airport look appeared on the web, people started jumping to conclusions saying the “Boom” actor is pregnant.

One user commented, “Mommy to be soon! Can’t wait to see Katrina’s child,” another user wrote, “Katty is pregnant”. “Is she pregnant? If yes. Then it's the best thing that happened,” wrote another one. “Pregnant Kat slaying,” commented another fan.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is working in the Tiger franchise, in which she will be seen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She is also working on ‘Jee Le Zara’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’ projects.