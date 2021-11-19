The Kashmir Files To Release On Republic Day

“The Kashmir Files” is one of the most awaited crazy films in India directed by the critically acclaimed director Vivek Agnihotri who won National Award for Best Screenplay and dialogues for his last film “Tashkent Files” that was about the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Based on the first ever true story of the Kashmir Genocide, The Kashmir Files is a joint production venture of Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Zee Studios.

National Award-winning actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi are the lead cast, while Puneet Issar, Arpan Bhikhari and Bhasha Sumbli will be seen in important roles.

The makers have announced to release the movie on Republic Day.

The poster which features a map of Kashmir in a burnt orange shade has "Right To Justice" written on it.

Coming up as a periodic drama twisted around the actual events of article 370, "KASHMIR FILES" portrays the reasons for bringing it into the act back then and removing it recently.

Republic Day is the perfect time for the arrival of this film on the true events and history of Kashmir Valley.