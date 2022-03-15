Karthi Is All Praises For Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

South Indian actor Karthi appreciated Alia Bhatt for her incredible performance in the movie, Gangubhai Kathiawadi. Karthi shared a pic and wrote, "Gangubhai what a lovely film- Alia Bhatt blessed with great talent. She erupts, melts & shines without losing her innocence. #SanjayLeelaBhansali films are always opulent & rich with aesthetics. This one is very special. So much heart in it. Actors, Writers & Crew - Fabulous!!" Here is the tweet made by Karthi.

#Gangubhai what a lovely film. @aliaa08 - blessed with great talent. She erupts, melts & shines without losing the innocence. #SanjayLeelaBhansali films are always opulent & rich with aesthetics. This one is very special. So much heart in it. Actors, Writers & Crew - Fabulous!! pic.twitter.com/PWAZJK53Pv — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 14, 2022

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented stars in Bollywood. She proved herself as a strong actor and won the hearts of the audience with her incredible acting skills. She is one of the most sought after stars in Bollywood. She acted in many films.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and financed by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt acted in the title role while Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa played key roles with Ajay Devgn featuring in an extended cameo appearance. The story of the film is about the life of young Ganga who in no time marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai - a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

Today, Alia Bhatt is celebrating her birthday. On the personal front, Alia is going to marry Ranbir Kapoor soon.

Also Read: ​Radhe Shyam Day 4 Collections: Kashmir Files Dominates Prabhas' Movie At Box Office