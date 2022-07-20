Kareena Kapoor's Epic Reply To Her Pregnancy Rumours

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor reacted to the rumours that are doing rounds about her pregnancy. Currently, the actress is holidaying in Italy along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. Recently, news broke out stating that Kareena Kapoor is pregnant for the third time and a photo of her is going viral. Now, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress shared a post on her Instagram Stories and said that it was the 'Pasta and Wine' that made her belly look bloated. She also wrote that her husband Saif has already contributed too much to the population!

Kareena posted a note on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "It's the pasta and wine guys...calm down...I am not pregnant.. uff.Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country...enjoy...KKK (sic)."

We all know that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have two sons. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan was born in February 2021.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir Khan will be seen in the lead role in the film which is the remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. Kareena has also announced that she would make her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film which is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X.