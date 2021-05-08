Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive For COVID-19
Controversial Bollywood heroine, Kangana Ranaut is the latest to join the list of celebs who have tested positive for coronaivrus. She took to her Instagram and announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
She shared a photo in which one could see her sitting in a 'Dhyana' pose. She captioned it as, "I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for the past few days, and was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came. I am covid positive."
She further added that, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."
A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle was suspended for violating the micro-blogging website norms. Kangana is one of the stars who never steps back to speak her mind. Many times, her tweets have been controversial.
After her Twitter account was suspended, Kangana said that she had many platforms to raise her voice including her own art in the form of cinema. But her heart apparently goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering, she stated.
On the career front, she is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Thalaivi in which she will be essaying the role of Tamil Nadu superstar and former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The movie will be out in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date of the film was postponed.