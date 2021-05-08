Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive For COVID-19

Controversial Bollywood heroine, Kangana Ranaut is the latest to join the list of celebs who have tested positive for coronaivrus. She took to her Instagram and announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She shared a photo in which one could see her sitting in a 'Dhyana' pose. She captioned it as, "I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for the past few days, and was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came. I am covid positive."

She further added that, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

