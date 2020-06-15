MUMBAI: Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut in a two-minute video slammed the film industry and called Sushant Singh Rajput's death "a planned murder".

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves rippling through Bollywood and elsewhere. No suicide note was found.

In a video that that was shared by her team on Twitter, the actor opined that this was not a suicide but a "planned murder", with the film industry playing a role. The caption of the video read, "#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint (sic)."

Watch the video here:

BJP leader Sambit Patra applauded her for her ability to "call a spade a spade" -- something that he said everyone must learn from her.

"On every occasion I find her views extremely clear without any “let me be politically clear” garnishing. Every daughter should be as independent and as fearless as one and only Kangana," he added.

Sushant's last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. Sushant's father and his family members arrived from Patna to Mumbai on Monday afternoon and performed his last rites.

Amid heavy rain, several Bollywood celebrities came to participate in his funeral. His Chhichhore co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant’s Kedarnath and Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor, who came with his wife, Pragya came to attend his funeral. Other actors at the funeral are Rajkummar Rao, Sushant’s Sonchiriya co-star Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi, producer Dinesh Vijan and actor-producer Jaccky Bhagnani.

Earlier in the day, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital where the body of Sushant was kept for post-mortem, on Monday morning. Police said she will be questioned in connection with the suicide.

“The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging,” Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), told a news agency.

He will be remembered for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", among others.