MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her office premises here, claiming that they may destroy her property.

In a tweet on Monday, she said BMC officials visited her office and that they may demolish the property on Tuesday. Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the 'Gangster' actor said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors," she tweeted. "I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property," she added.

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies ahead of her Mumbai visit, amid a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10-11 armed commandos with the protectee guarding in three shifts, with two or three Personnel Security Officers (PSOs) accompanying her round the clock and one security personnel deployed at her residence.

On Thursday, Kangana's verbal duel with Raut started after her “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” comment. She also said that she feared Mumbai police and dubbed it as "movie mafia".

Later, Raut, in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana' wrote an editorial asking her not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police, and sought an apology from her.

“This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing,” he had said in the editorial.