Kangana Compares Herself To Meryl Streep: Internet Can't Stop Making Fun

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back in the news and yet again for a bizarre reason. The actress compared herself to Oscar-winning actress, Meryl Streep and said she has showcased such range that even Streep couldn’t pull off.

Ranaut is all set to release two highly anticipated films, Dhaakad and Thalaivi. For Thalaivi, Kangana gained weight in order to play the late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa’s role. After the shoot for this biopic was done, she lost weight and got in shape for action-thriller, Dhaakad.

In the first tweet Kangana shared two stills, one from Thalaivi and other one from Dhaakad and captioned it, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot.”

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Along with Meryl Streep, Kangana also said that she can do action like the Wonder Woman fame, Gal Gadot. When Netizens started criticizing her tweet, she posted a follow-up tweet and said she is open to debate.

“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,” wrote the Tanu Weds Manu actress.

Twitterati did not take this well and started trolling Kangana. Some even said that there is a fine line between confidence and overconfidence. The comment section was filled with trolls where people shared Kangana’s mechanical horse stunt video from Manikarnika.

Earlier the actress even compared her stunts to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and said she does better stunts than the Mission Impossible actor.

Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...

Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. https://t.co/pVYxZhYUOM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

This is how Netizens reacted

Public to Kangana after her statement on Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep pic.twitter.com/mEdwmaJV6j — aMayrA 🐣 (@Amuu_28) February 10, 2021

Kangana says she's better than Tom Cruise in action.



Kangana says she's better than Meryl Streep in acting.



In reality she is better than Modi ji in comedy. — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) February 9, 2021

May God give me the same kind of confidence, like that of Kangana's for comparing myself to the iconic Meryl Streep 🙏 https://t.co/a8iytK4RMp — Neha Neelam (@nehaaneelam) February 9, 2021

Nobody:

Kangana: I'm the queen of Bollywood, I'm better than Meryl Streep, I can pull stunts better than Tom Cruise pic.twitter.com/TjUrpyxmDt — Tarun Khanna (@Tarun_Khannaa) February 10, 2021

Kangana compares herself with Tom Cruise, Gal Gadot and Meryl Streep and thinks she is better than them



*Every Hollywood film lover (including me) to Kangana :- pic.twitter.com/hJ8dTjxFuR — Rajdeep Dey (@rajdeep_dy) February 9, 2021

Meryl Streep after reading this pic.twitter.com/4qGVdpi4yc — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) February 9, 2021