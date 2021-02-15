Kangana Compares Herself To Meryl Streep: Internet Can't Stop Making Fun

Feb 15, 2021, 12:55 IST
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back in the news and yet again for a bizarre reason. The actress compared herself to Oscar-winning actress, Meryl Streep and said she has showcased such range that even Streep couldn’t pull off.

Ranaut is all set to release two highly anticipated films, Dhaakad and Thalaivi. For Thalaivi, Kangana gained weight in order to play the late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa’s role. After the shoot for this biopic was done, she lost weight and got in shape for action-thriller, Dhaakad.

In the first tweet Kangana shared two stills, one from Thalaivi and other one from Dhaakad and captioned it, “Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot.”

Along with Meryl Streep, Kangana also said that she can do action like the Wonder Woman fame, Gal Gadot. When Netizens started criticizing her tweet, she posted a follow-up tweet and said she is open to debate.

“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,” wrote the Tanu Weds Manu actress.

Twitterati did not take this well and started trolling Kangana. Some even said that there is a fine line between confidence and overconfidence. The comment section was filled with trolls where people shared Kangana’s mechanical horse stunt video from Manikarnika.

Earlier the actress even compared her stunts to Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and said she does better stunts than the Mission Impossible actor.

This is how Netizens reacted  

