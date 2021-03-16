Jasmin Bhasin can't wait for Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav shukla's Marjaneya

Earlier Tony Kakkar released his new song ' Tera Suit' in which Jasmin and Aly shared the screen. After the release of the album, the fans can't stop talking about Jasly's chemistry in the music. Even the album got 2.9 crores to view within a week. And now the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina and Abhinav's are paring up for the upcoming music video 'Marjaneya' sung by Neha Kakkar. The song will be out on March 18, 2021.

Jasmin Bhasin Shared excitement about Rubina and Abhinav's upcoming music video ' Marjaneya', while she was making her way out of the airport. " We are waiting for their song to drop, and hope that their song should also achieve massive success as our song. We'll enjoy the song and make reels it" she replayed to media when they questioned her about Rubina and Abhinav's upcoming song.

Tony Kakkar, Sanjiv Bajaj and many other celebrates are tweeting that they can't wait for it and wishing the couple the best.