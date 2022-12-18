Janhvi Kapoor Spotted with ex-BF Shikhar Pahariya in Delhi, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at a fashion show in Delhi on Saturday. Several photos and videos of the actress with Shikhar have gone viral on social media platforms.

Soon after the pictures surfaced, fans wondered if they have rekindled their romance.

Earlier this week, when Janhvi dropped several photos on Instagram, Shikhar took to the comment section and wrote, 'wow wow wow', followed by a heart-eyed emoji and red heart emojis.

Reportedly, the duo also jetted off for a vacation together in Maldives last week. They had shared similar photos on Instagram.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar is the maternal grandson of Sushil Kumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Janhvi reportedly dated Shikhar before making her Bollywood debut. Shikhar's brother, Veer Pahariya, is the ex-boyfriend of Bollywood actress and Janhvi's best friend Sara Ali Khan.

Janhvi's upcoming projects

Janhvi will next be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. They have recently wrapped up their film shoot in Poland. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

She has also started training sessions for her next film Mr and Mrs Mahi which also stars RajKummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar.

Also Read: Prabhas Finally Reveals When He Will Get Married

(Courtesy: FPJ)

