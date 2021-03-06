IWD 2021: Zee Theatre Showcases Powerful Teleplays To Mark International Women’s Day

Zee Theatre celebrates International Women's Day by showcasing teleplays about powerful women who exemplify resilience and indomitable inner strength. The teleplays will be screened on Airtel Spotlight, Tata Sky Theatre and Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active to honour women as they continue to fight against discrimination. An overview:



White Lily and Night Rider explores the age of social media through the lens of two 30-somethings played by Sonali Kulkarni and Milind Phatak; who use pseudonyms and fall in love with each other, only to uncover different personalities when they actually meet.

The play is directed by Milind Phatak and will be aired at Tata Sky Theatre at 2 pm and 8 pm on 7th March.

Ok Tata Bye Bye is a story of a couple who sets out to make a documentary on a small village where prostitution is part of the tradition but gets entangled in a web of lies and deceit. Starring Geetika Tyagi, Jim Sarbh, Prerna Chawla, and Sarika Singh, the play is directed by Purva Naresh. It will be aired at Tata Sky Theatre at 2 pm and 8 pm on 8th March.

Saku Bai is a story of a common yet uncommon woman who celebrates life despite every hurdle that comes her way. Veteran actress Sarita Joshi performs Sakubai in a one-woman act. Written and directed by Nadira Zaheera Babbar, the teleplay will be aired on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active at 2 pm and 6 pm on 7th March.

Shireen Shah is a compelling story that delves deep into the human psyche and the emotions one experiences after a traumatic event. The story is set against the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Shireen played by Dilnaz Irani accidentally meets her tormentor (Harsh Khurana) after eleven years.

Directed by Kalyani Hiwale and Maneesh Verma, the teleplay will be aired on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active on 8th March at 2 pm and 6 pm respectively.

Doll's House is a story of a married woman played by Swastika Mukherjee, who struggles between protecting a secret that could shake her marriage. While yearning for her husband’s affection rather than being just his prized doll.

The teleplay will be on Airtel Spotlight on 8th March at 2 pm and 6 pm respectively.

Catch these diverse stories that reaffirm and underscore the courage with which women cope with challenges and their unique circumstances.