It's Official, This is Where Kartina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Will Get Married

Jaipur: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, both of Bollywood fame, are slated to marry at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

The wedding celebrations will take place from December 7 to December 12, and the hotel for the wedding has been reserved.

However, there has yet to be a formal announcement.

The VIP wedding will be organised by several event companies working together. Officials acknowledged that different businesses are being recruited for different events.

Also Read: Katrina-Vicky Love Nest Ready And The Apartment Rent is Astronomic

Representatives from these event businesses are looking for rooms in various Sawai Madhopur hotels.

On the other hand, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's team have begun planning for the wedding.

On Tuesday, a ten-member team arrived at Six Senses Barwara Fort to assess the situation.

According to information gathered from the hotel management, the crew kept an eye on all wedding preparations.

They went on a reconnaissance mission to see where the groom would arrive on horseback, where the Mehendi would be held, and so on.

The wedding programmes, on the other hand, have yet to be announced.