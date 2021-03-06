IT Raids Not Sasti Anymore: Is Taapsee Hinting At Bribes Or Political Conspiracy?

IT officials conducted raids on Taapsee Pannu and director, Anurag Kashyap and others. Finally, the actress reacted to the allegations made against her in a series of tweets. In one of the tweets, she wrote, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily. 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner."

The second tweet reads, "The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before.”

Here is the third tweet from Taapsee, "My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister.” In the end, she joked, "P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."

Taapsee's boyfriend, Mathias Boe also tweeted that, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something." Here is the tweet.

Earlier, Taapsee tweeted in support of farmers and netizens are saying that she was being targeted for the reason by the Central Government which ordered the raids. Or it could also be that she is suggesting that the IT sleuths demanded huge bribes to hush up the details of her assets.