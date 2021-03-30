Iranian Woman Dances To 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan Song' From Sholay

A video of an Iranian woman dancing to the tunes of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan' from the super hit movie, Sholay is going viral on Twitter. The video was shared by a Twitter user with the handle name, @Sheri_happy. In the video, one could the woman playing Hema Malini's Basanti role and another man with his hands tied to the door, acting as Veeru. Two men playing Gabbar and Sambha also stand and watch the dance.

Sholay an action-adventure film written by Salim–Javed, directed by Ramesh Sippy, and financed by Sippy. The movie is all about two criminals, Veeru and Jai (played by Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan respectively), hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). Hema Malini and Jaya acted as Veeru and Jai's love interests, Basanti and Radha, respectively. Sholay is considered a classic and one of the best Indian films. It was ranked first in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time.

Here are the tweets. Just give a look at the dance of the Iranian woman and we bet you will fall in love with her dance.

میگن تمام ایران بسیج شدن ساقی این مهمونی رو پیدا کنن😱😤🤣😂😅🤪😜 پارت ۱ ( پارت ۲،۳ در کامنتها🤪) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2 — Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021

پارت سوم و آخر🤪 عاشق نگاه پیرمرده پشت اوپن شدم که داره تاسف میخوره😩 pic.twitter.com/ghuxueaN30 — Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021

One of the users on Twitter wrote, "Hope this tweet somehow finds its way to the Indian Twitter. This is the Iranian generation that grew up with Indian movies and on top of all the absolute Bollywood gem that was Sholay (1975), which is the film that these party goers are humorously reenacting. Made my day."

Another user wrote, "Indeed - grateful that Bollywood movies were the rage in Iran and a lot of other Arab countries. Do you know this movie was THEN India’s biggest blockbuster ever? And the day it was released - the verdict was that this Indian spaghetti will not run for more than 2 weeks!"