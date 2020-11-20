What's Hot? Tiger Shroff Shirtless, Disha Patani In Bikini: Check Photos

Bollywood sizzling actress Disha Patani had recently visited the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The couple dropped a few sizzling pictures of them on Instagram. One look at the pictures and it is evident that both of them are having a great time on vacation.

In one of the pictures, Disha Patani is seen wearing a cyan-coloured bikini swimsuit in the photo. The actress has accessorised it with a bracelet on her left wrist. She has simply captioned it with a flower emoticon.

Check out her post

Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff has liked her picture and his sister Krishna Shroff too has called Disha as ”Inspiration”. Several fans and friends praised her on social media.

Earlier, Disha treated her fans to several stunning pictures of her. The sultry actress had posted another picture of her in a red bikini. She left her hair open and walked around the beach after a swim

Check it here:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff had also shared his pictures on Instagram. He posted a bare body picture of himself and captioned it as “Dress code for next couple of days.”

Here is the post:

Tiger Shroff and Disha worked together in Baaghi 2. The rumoured couple often are spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha maintains a good rapport with Shroff's family.