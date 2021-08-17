Inside Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani Wedding, Reception Pics

Bollywood hero Anil Kapoor's daughter, Rhea Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on 14th August. The wedding took place at their Juhu's residence, amidst close friends and family members. But, the reception was attended by some of the bigwigs of the B-town.

Karan Boolani shared an adorable pic on his Instagram and wrote, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that I would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision, I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together." Here is the photo, don't miss it...

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with the caption, "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life." Here is the photo, just give a look at it.

Here are some more pics from the wedding and reception of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.