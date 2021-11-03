Indian Kids Don't Need Appointment to Meet Parents For Dinner: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently surfaced online once again on the occasion of her birthday which was on November 1. It was a compilation video shared on Facebook where we can see the Dhoom 2 actress, giving savage replies to controversial and not too friendly questions.

One of the clips in the video was of an interviewer asking Aishwarya about her living with her parents and why is it so at this age? “By the way, you live with your parents, is that true? Is it common in India for older children to live with their parents” asked the interviewer. To this Aish, the response was something that made everyone root for her.

“It’s fine to live with your parents because; it’s common in India that we don’t have to take appointments from parents to meet for dinner.”

She very slyly took a dig at the interviewer and his question on the common Indian culture of living with your parents even upon growing old.

