Indian Celebs Nominated for Asian Celebrity of The Year 2022

The Netizens report has announced the nominations for Asian Celebrity of the year 2022. Celebrities from South Korea, India, Japan, China and Thai are in the nominations.

One has to visit the website, to vote for their favourite celebrity.

On the website, one is allowed to vote twice in 24 hours, whereas on the app one can vote 4 times in a day.

The results will be announced at the end of 2022.

The prize includes a cover on the year-end magazine issue of The Netizens Report both in print and digital, an announcement on several Roku TV entertainment channels, iHeartRADIO station, and other US stations, and a feature display on multiple billboard screens across the United States including Los Angeles, Miami, and multiple digital billboard screens at Times Square in New York in December.

Nearly 10 Bollywood celebrities and cricketers have been nominated for ACITY 2022.

Here is the list of Indian celebrities in the Asian Celebrity Of The Year Awards 2022:

1. Deepika Padukone

2. Alia Bhatt

3. Katrina Kaif

4. Ranveer Singh

5. Ranbir Kapoor

6. Virat Kohli

7. Siddhu Moosewala

8. Priyanka Chopra

