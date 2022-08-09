IndiaAsha Releases Riveting Patriotic Song Me Ek Ninavi Mawala

'Me Ek Ninavi Mawala’ (I am an unsung hero), a riveting song that embodies the patriotic fervour of the 75th-anniversary celebration of Indian Independence will be released on 13th August by leading non-profit organization IndiaAsha Foundation.

Written & produced by serial technology entrepreneur & philanthropist, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar & sung by noted multilingual singer, Himangi Vishwaroop, ‘Me Ek Ninavi Mawala’ song aims to promote the sense of pride among every Indian on this auspicious occasion. IndiaAsha aims to reach a minimum of 10 million Indian citizens through this patriotic song during “Har Ghar Tiranga” initiative.

To achieve the feat, the leading NGO has appealed to every Indian to join this movement by not only listening to and watching this song; but also, by promoting it among at least 10 members of his family, friends & relatives.

India has already embarked on a glowing celebration schedule for commemorating the 75th year of Independence. Under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration, the country is currently honouring the Indian flag through ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

With the launch of the ‘Me Ek Ninavi Mawala’ song, IndiaAsha joins the country in remembering those freedom fighters, soldiers, farmers, workers, and people from every walk of life whose sacrifices have made the country where it is today.

In fact, the ‘Me Ek Ninavi Mawala’ song is dedicated to the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers. Our soldiers guard the borders to protect India’s national sovereignty and integrity in much harsh conditions of the Himalayas to North East; from the Arabian Ocean to the Bay of Bengal & beyond, along with the country’s airspace. Every year, lakhs of Indian youth from the far-flung region of the country leave their families to join the much-coveted services in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. These unknown and unsung heroes, who never throng the limelight, keep the ideals of India alive through their tireless services. With the launch of the ‘Me Ek Ninavi Mawala’ song, IndiaAsha Foundation celebrates the life stories of these forgotten heroes.

Like our soldiers; millions of farmers, labourers, professionals working in health, sports, art, literature, research, and manufacturing; and entrepreneurs among others serve the country dutifully and diligently. With this song, IndiaAsha shows its gratitude to all those unsung heroes whose tireless toiling is defining India as a great nation.

Expressing his gratefulness, Chief Patron of IndiaAsha Foundation, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar said, “India as a concept has evolved from its thousands of years of civilizational history. Its glorious past, enriching present, and promising future are the outcomes of many sacrifices of real-life heroes. As we celebrate the 75th year of Indian Independence, it’s time to pause and remember those supreme souls who contributed to the making of India in its present form. The song is a tribute from IndiaAsha Foundation which strives to make Indian lives better every day. We are confident that people will not only embrace the sentiment behind this song but will also act as brand ambassadors in promoting this very idea among their near and dear ones.”

Being the lead singer, noted artist Himangi Vishwaroop said, “It is indeed a proud moment to sing such a compassionate song that is dedicated to our brave soldiers and workers. When India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, it is very timely to show our heartfelt gratitude to those inspiring souls to whom we owe our existence. I commend IndiaAsha Foundation to take such initiative as India begins its journey to a glorious future in all earnest.”

Music Director and Singer Himangi Vishwaroop:

Himangi Vishwaroop is a noted multilingual singer and a composer who has been learning Hindustani classical music since childhood from her mother, Rucha Vishwaroop. She started learning Hindustani classical vocals from Shankar Mahadevan Academy from 2014 and became a teacher with the academy in 2018. Vishwaroop left her high paying IT engineer job for her devotion towards music. An excellent stage performer with several music shows, she has also worked as an assistant under noted Marathi music director, Ashok Patki. She took training from Sanjay Vidyarthi under T-Series Banner and was selected from the batch to upload a mashup song under T-Series stageworks banner. Also, her Ghazal composition was released through Shankar Mahadevan Academy with eminent personalities such as Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain as audiences. Currently, she is learning from the Ghazal Maestro - Talat Aziz. She has appeared on many television shows since her childhood that includes ZeeTv Antakshari, Kya Masti Kya Dhoom (StarPlus), Killer Karaoke (&Tv). Apart from her musical pursuit, she also likes to dance and learns from Shiamak Davar Dance Company.

Lyricist and Producer Sanjeev Dahiwadkar:

Sanjeev Dahiwadkar is a serial technology entrepreneur with a passion of giving back to the society. Based in the US, Dahiwadkar hails from Dhule district of Maharashtra in India. He is the founder of several technology companies including ITShastra India Pvt. Ltd. Through his social organisation IndiaAsha Foundation, he is actively involved in many charitable activities in education and health sectors. A passionate writer, he has penned books ‘Koham Dhaba’ & ‘Running the business Ghati Way’. Several of his articles on financial themes have appeared in leading newspapers including the Times group. He also writes travel articles for magazines. Dahiwadkar is passionate about Indian art, literature, & culture and actively promotes those themes abroad. In this riveting patriotic song "Me Ek Ninavi Mawala", he has expressed his gratitude to the crores of unsung heroes of India who fought for protecting our motherland and make India a power to reckon with.

Music for this song is composed by Samadhan Vartak, while Nita Dusane has assisted in this project. "Me Ek Ninavi Mawla" will be available from 13th August

Here's the YouTube link