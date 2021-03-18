I Would Block My Cheating Boyfriend: Kiara Advani

Mar 18, 2021, 11:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani has been rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra for a long time now. The couple didn't confirm their relationship status but Kiara was spotted with Sidharth Malhotra on many occasions. Kiara and Sidharth starred together in the movie Shershah.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, kiara was asked about the relationship between the actress and Sidharth, but she refused to give an answer. Instead, she opened up about a date she went on this year. Kiara also answered to the question on how she would react if she found her boyfriend cheating on her. She said: "Then I will block him and never look back. No forgetting. I don’t go back. That’s a complete no-no in a relationship."

With these statements, Kiara has added extra masala to her dating rumours with Sidharth Malhotra. And also, we wonder if she indirectly accepted that she is dating the actor. 

