I am Not Here to Destroy Salman's Career: KRK Pleads with Salim Khan After Defamation case

Bollywood bhai Salman Khan’s Radhe is available on Zee5. The film started streaming on Zee5 a few days ago. It was Salman Khan’s first film to get released on OTT, although he wanted it in theatres like all Eid releases. But the theatres shutdown over pandemic made it impossible.

The film has been in the news ever since it premiered on OTT. The film has received mixed reviews and poor ratings from critics.

According to latest reports, Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against Kamaal R Khan over the review of Radhe. On Monday, Kamaal received a notice from the legal team of the superstar. Confirming the news, KRK took to his Twitter handle and uploaded the pic of the legal notice and wrote, "Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case."

However, in another tweet, he requested Salman Khan's father, Salim, to ask the superstar not to proceed with the case. Kamaal further added that he will never review Salman's film and will also delete the Radhe review video. He wrote, "Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed." Take a look at the tweets:

Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab! 🙏 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

As per the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.