Hungama Play’s Upcoming Original Dhappa Cast Details

Television superstars, Abigail Pande, Sanam Johar, Krissann Barretto, Abhishek Kapur, Samridh Bawa and Mohit Duseja will be seen playing lead roles in Hungama Play’s upcoming original show, Dhappa. Set in small towns of India, Dhappa is a comedy-drama anthology with 5 different stories of couples who go to extreme lengths to hide their romance from their relatives, but can they play hide-and-seek forever? The show features 13 popular actors from the TV and movie industries playing lead roles. In addition to the above, Dhappa stars Monalisa, Jay Bhanushali, Smriti Khanna, Vishal Singh, Dishank Arora, Sakshi Sharma and Varunn Jain.

Abigail Pande, who is known for her performances in popular shows such as Zindagi Wins, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Saubhagyalakshmi, Laal Ishq, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, among others, expressed her excitement on being a part of Dhappa and also for getting the opportunity to work alongside her beau, Sanam Johar. She said, “I am thrilled that Sanam and I are acting together in this show. I play the character of Anushka who is celebrating her last Holi with her family before she gets married. However, things take a comical turn when she has to face an unexpected situation. The story will certainly keep the viewers guessing and entertained till the end.”

An incredible dancer, Sanam Johar, has impressed the audience with his moves in reality shows like Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Dare2Dance. Talking about Dhappa, Sanam added, “Abigail is someone I look up to and I am excited to work with her in such a fascinating story. I admire Abigail’s dedication and professionalism that shows in her performances. It’s amazing to see her like this because at home, she is her regular goofy self. In the show, we are playing a soon-to-be-married couple that experiences an unlikely situation and has to find a way out of it.”

Krissann Barretto, popular for her roles in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, Class of 2017, CyberSquad, Tu Aashiqui, Kahani Hamari... Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki said, “The story I am a part of is quite fun and youngsters will surely find it relatable. I play the role of Aastha who is an innocent girl on the surface but has a daring side to her personality as well. She isn’t scared of taking risks because of which she finds herself in the middle of a rather odd situation. The local flavour of the show, along with its unique ability to build in wit and humour in dramatic situations will definitely make it stand out.”

Star of hit shows like Kundli Bhagya and Kashmakash, Abhishek Kapur said, “Dhappa packs in twists and turns in the story when viewers least expect it. For instance, in my story, Krissann and my characters try to find a silver lining in a tragedy and the viewers will find it amusing to witness a comedy unfold in a rather serious situation. I am excited to be a part of the show and look forward to the shoot.”

Samridh Bawa, who has played lead roles in TV shows like Agniphera, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali among others, said, “Each story of Dhappa is unique and presents situations that are familiar. It is this relatability that makes the entire show highly engaging. Every episode has elements of comedy-drama, a genre that is highly underrated in the Indian entertainment industry.”

Mohit Duseja, who has acted in Ragini MMS season 2 said, “I play a young college going boy who lives a carefree life. His friendly nature unknowingly gets him involved in a situation that he had never anticipated. I am certain that youngsters will relate to my character.”

Produced by Anil V Kumar Productions, different episodes of Dhappa will be directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi Sankhala, Shahab Khan, Rajesh Khera, Charu Mehra, Rudra Kaushik, Priya Pandey, Narendra Gupta, Neha Bamb and Nitin Vakharia in pivotal roles. The show will soon be available on Hungama Play and partner networks.