How Swara Bhaskar is Prepping For Mimamsa

Actors always make sure to go the extra mile while working on projects that require a certain kind of understanding. Be it physical transformation or trying to adapt to their characters in various ways, actors always do their best to look and feel their part. The same holds true for Swara Bhasker as she decided to put in extra work for her next, murder mystery, titled Mimamsa.

Swara will be seen playing the role of an investigating officer, Adhira Dixit for her next film. Since the movie is a murder mystery and will see her chase a serial killer, Swara decided to talk to a psychologist to understand what goes into a serial killer's head and psyche.

Talking about the same, Swara says, ''I feel that it is extremely important to understand your role and get things right while dealing with such topics. At a time when the audience is extremely aware and well-read, it becomes all the more important for the actors and those making content to take necessary steps in getting the portrayal on screen right. And hence, as someone who belongs to the creative field, along with the creative freedom, we also wanted to get things right.''

Produced by Moffy Production and co-produced by K.P production, Mimamsa promises to keep you on the edge while taking you through a mystery. Directed by Gagan Puri, story by Arpan Dev, the film will also feature Bijendra Kala in a pivotal role.